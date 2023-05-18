'Greens welcome much needed investment but Labour can go further '

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 15:06

Today the Green Party’s Te MÄtÄwaka (MÄori and Pasifika) caucus supported the 2023 Budget, but there’s still room for improvement.

"While we acknowledge the investment for MÄori there's still much more to do to address generations of under-funding." Says Green Party’s MÄori Development spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono.

"We are glad to see there is a focus particularly on MÄori housing, the Green Party has always advocated for safe, accessible homes for all. We know that MÄori are disproportionately affected by homelessness and poor living standards and this funding boost will hopefully begin to address that.

"We acknowledge the funding increase to Te Matatini which has been critically underfunded for too long. We mustn't under-estimate the positive outcomes these kaupapa have on mental health, connection and well-being. To allocate more resources and pÅ«tea into Te Reo and kaupapa MÄori as a whole is to honour Te Tiriti and MÄori development as a priority.

"We understand and acknowledge there may be concerns raised by iwi, hapÅ«, MÄori and environmental groups that this Budget does not adequately address the severity of the climate crisis and the damage caused to the whenua and people of Te Tai RÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, TÄmaki Makaurau and Tai Tokerau following the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We welcome the investments towards improving access to Pacific language learning.

"We don't need a ‘No Frills Budget’ we need a fairer tax system. The money is already there. An excess profits tax and a wealth tax where everyone pays their fair share would allow us to redistribute the money from the wealthiest few to benefit us all." says Teanau Tuiono.