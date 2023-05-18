Maori Budget continues investment in whanau, whare and whakapapa - Kelvin Davis

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 15:02

Extra funding to build and repair more homes Boost for Te Matatini and ensuring Matariki is funded into the future More funding for WhÄnau Ora to provide more services Increased funding for hauora providers, Iwi-MÄori Partnerships Boards, rongoÄ practitioners, and more prevention funding More support in MÄori education for kura, kaiako and Äkonga across the country More funding for MÄori media Funding made available for the Te Ao MÄrama programmes in the courts

The MÄori Budget this year continues investment in whÄnau wellbeing, access to whare, and whakapapa, all of which support the Government’s plan to address the cost of living.

The total MÄori package this year is just over $825 million.

"We continue to put our best foot forward for our whÄnau. With six MÄori Ministers within Cabinet, we bring whÄnau voice to the decision-making table," Minister for Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis said.

"This Budget shouldn’t come as a surprise to our communities - previous budgets have always revolved around whÄnau. Over the past few years MÄori have responded to crises, from supporting each other through a global pandemic, to the response and recovery from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle. In these tough times economic resilience and security are more important than ever," Willie Jackson said.

WHARE

Housing

Today marks another vital step on the journey to delivering better MÄori housing for our whÄnau," Associate Minister of Housing (MÄori Housing) Willie Jackson said.

"We are delivering on our ongoing commitment to improve housing for MÄori in Budget 2023 with a $200 million investment through the Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga programme, for long-term housing supply, capability building and whare repairs.

"With the cost-of-living pressures across the motu, the Government’s investment across the MÄori housing continuum will ensure whÄnau can get access to safe, dry and affordable homes. Through this investment the Government is contributing to a range of housing solutions that will be delivered by MÄori for MÄori.

"Since last year, the Government has approved or contracted 1,018 homes, enabled 1,615 infrastructure sites, and made repairs 415 to existing homes, so more of our whÄnau get into their own whare," Willie Jackson said

Whenua

"In addition to our MÄori Housing kaupapa, we are extending Te Ringa HÄpai Whenua Fund which enables landowners to undertake whenua-based economic, cultural, social and environmental projects. This investment is over $23 million over four years," Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson said.

"By supporting whÄnau to unlock the full potential of their whenua, we are supporting communities to become more resilient, including adapting to current cost of living pressures. Whenua MÄori development creates regional jobs and enables MÄori landowners to strengthen their economic security and prosperity.

"Moreover, we are providing more funding to Aotearoa’s largest administrator of whenua MÄori - Te Tumu Paeroa to ensure landowners can develop their land in line with modern regulations. A further $8 million will be funded to Te Tumu Paeroa to support whenua MÄori owners to take proactive steps to comply with ongoing regulatory changes."

Cyclone recovery efforts

"Climate change is at our doorstep, and we need to equip our MÄori communities with the information to help safeguard their homes and livelihoods. Spread over four years, a $19.9 million investment will provide a data sharing system for improved community and economic resilience planning," Willie Jackson said.

WHÄNAU

WhÄnau Ora

"WhÄnau Ora has seen more and more whÄnau engaged in its services in the wake of cyclone devastation and increases to the cost of living," Minister for WhÄnau Ora Peeni Henare said.

"Our commissioning agencies sprang into action to support communities affected by recent weather events, helping to clear rubbish post cyclone, planning for housing repairs and ensuring displaced whÄnau had safe accommodation and immediate supplies

"WhÄnau Ora navigators are our tauira here, they are often the first to recognise the needs for whÄnau. This Government backs WhÄnau Ora and has committed a further $168.1 million over four years to ensure immediate needs of communities are met, while working alongside them to meet their long term aspirations. This longer-term, resilience building support is even more crucial during a time when the cost of essential items has increased.

"We have previously invested in NgÄ Tini Whetu, a programme to support pÄpi and mÄmÄ during their first 1000 days. The programme has changed the wellbeing of these families for the better, we are seeing families take up trade apprenticeships, getting back to studies, financial literacy classes, counselling, substance abuse support, and small business training.

"This year’s budget will see the programme expand to support more whÄnau.

"I take my hat off to our WhÄnau Ora Provider Collective who are out there getting on with the mahi, this extra funding is for you to continue putting in the care and effort for our people.

"The WhÄnau Ora kaupapa belongs to our people, Government’s job is to support the kaupapa, and I am proud of our commitment to increase the WhÄnau Ora budget by 145 percent since we came into Government," Peeni Henare said.

Hauora

"In Budget 2022 the Government made a record, multi-year investment in resetting our health system, including establishing Te Aka Whai Ora as an equal partner at the heart of the new system.

"Over the past year, we have worked alongside Te Aka Whai Ora, to invest in our MÄori health providers and services, and to grow our hauora workforce," Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare said.

"This years’ Hauora funding of $132 million will continue to fund MÄori Health providers including cheaper access to primary care, innovation funds for data, more rongoÄ services, and provide workforce development.

"WhÄnau should expect to see more prevention work for Long Term Conditions, HIV, and Cancer. In addition, we want to see by MÄori for MÄori solutions for these services, and for priority population groups - kaumÄtua, taiohi, rangatahi and tÄngata whaikaha.

"I am also pleased to see the finalisation and recognition of the first 11 iwi-MÄori partnership boards that will help ensure locality plans are tailored to their communities’ health needs and represent the views of whÄnau MÄori in the broader system," Peeni Henare said.

MÄori Education

MÄori Education will again receive a substantial boost in the Budget, with kura, kaiako and Äkonga across the country benefitting.

An investment of $225 million directly into MÄori Education will see more buildings being built and modernised, as well as Learning Support coordination funded for Kaupapa MÄori and MÄori medium education that will benefit around 25,000 Äkonga in 325 schools and kura.

To support the new Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum rollout, almost $10 million will go towards work with up to 57 more iwi to help develop the local content needed so schools and kura can work together with mana whenua.

"This Government has been deeply committed to addressing the massive inequities that have been allowed to develop in MÄori education for too long.

"Over the years we have invested more than $1 billion to properly fund this space, while also developing and nurturing te reo," Associate Minister for Education (MÄori) Kelvin Davis said.

"The work which we are building on today has included our significant lifts in funding for KÅhanga Reo, including a big boost to kaiako pay, and our previous support for building and expanding Kaupapa MÄori and MÄori medium education, which has construction underway around the country."

MÄori Justice

Funding has been made available for Te Ao MÄrama, which is currently operating in Hamilton and Gisborne and soon in KaitÄia.

"Te Ao MÄrama is an all of justice sector approach, working alongside communities, iwi and the legal professionals to ensure the court process is getting the best outcomes for the broader community. Based on tikanga MÄori, Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu has been leading a new approach to justice which the Government has continued to support, with $11.7 million provided for the 2023/24 year," Minister of Justice Kiri Allan said.

WHAKAPAPA

Te Matatini

Through the significantly increased investment in Te Matatini, the Government continues to recognise and support the important place of Kapa Haka in Aotearoa.

"Te Matatini 2023 showcased incredible talent and mana from across the country and I’m delighted that this Government is further investing in the delivery of the biennial national Kapa Haka festival," Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Willow-Jean Prime said.

"This new investment builds on the hard mahi over the past year to solidify the foundations for Te Matatini to expand from a biennial, national festival, to also foster and support kapa haka in our regions.

"Our investment of $34 million over two years ensures that this kaupapa is funded in an equitable way, embedding a rohe-based Kapa Haka network and assisting across the motu to plan for the future and achieve the vision of Te Matatini - Mana motuhake ki te kÄinga. MatatÅ«, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao.

"Te Matatini is more than just an event that takes place every two years. It is a reason for MÄori to connect to their culture and support their wellbeing - Ä hinengaro, Ä wairua, Ä tinana. In MÄoridom, the price of wellbeing is not just in dollar value, it is knowing your whakapapa. This funding will continue to support the importance of culture in uplifting whÄnau in these recent difficult times and into the future."

Matariki

"Last year’s Matariki celebrations were embraced across the country, with over half the population celebrating our first ever MÄori public holiday. WhÄnau, hapÅ«, marae and hÄpori across the country celebrated with events and activities, regenerating mÄtauranga Matariki. It is estimated that the benefit to domestic tourism was up to $160 million," Willow-Jean Prime said.

"This year’s investment of $18 million over four years will build on this momentum, and enable people across the country to grow their knowledge of Matariki. This will be a contestable fund that our communities can apply to. The aim is to see expanded public awareness and understanding of Matariki through more resources, practices, and customs on a national scale.

"The theme for 2023 is hoki mai ki te kainga, encouraging whÄnau to come home. Like Te Matatini, cultural identity has benefits for all New Zealanders, as a way of coming together, celebrating our rich history, culture, language, practices and ceremonies. I am proud to be a part of a Government that looks to create new ways to uplift and enhance wellbeing for all."

MÄori Media

MÄori media plays a vital role in revitalising te reo MÄori and strengthening the voices of tangata whenua on issues important to MÄori.

A $51 million investment spread across two years will build on the $40 million set out in the previous Budget, Minister for Broadcasting Willie Jackson said.

"This investment will help safeguard the industry against increasing costs and upskill kaimahi capability."

MÄori Tourism

"An $8 million boost to New Zealand MÄori Tourism will provide more support for the sector to put MÄori culture at the heart of our visitor experience," Associate Minister for MÄori Development Nanaia Mahuta said.

"This investment will help the industry continue to recover from COVID-19 disruptions, withstand cost-of-living pressures and also meet increasing demand as international travel resumes. The investment will enable the New Zealand MÄori Tourism system to provide business support to the sector relating to marketing advice and expertise, and support for compliance."