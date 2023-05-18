Budget 2023 response from Community Housing Aotearoa CEO Paul Gilberd

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 17:13

This afternoon’s Budget 2023 announcement from Hon. Grant Robertson, includes headline Housing items:

$3.1b for 3000 more public housing places by the end of June 2025 Reducing power bills: 100,000 more insulation and heating retrofits for existing homes $100m fund to help Councils invest in future flood resilience

"The last five years has seen the sector work together, alongside government to build a solid baseline. Continued investment in public housing is welcome news and will enable better quality, long-term stable housing for all New Zealanders. We’re eager to continue to work together with the Government on the important role that Community Housing Providers play alongside KÄinga Ora in delivering against this plan.

"The Government’s continued investment gives headroom for new supply of critical housing stock to continue, and we’re very supportive of this. We’re particularly pleased to see the boost to MÄori Housing and acknowledge the work of Te Matapihi. This has been a very effective programme and we know that when MÄori thrive, we all do.

"The Affordable Housing Fund which was designed to support more affordable rental supply, however, has received overwhelming demand, and we need to continue to invest in this system to provide more flexible and innovative funding."