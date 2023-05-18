Budget 2023 brings 'opportunity to strengthen Whanau Ora in Te Waipounamu'

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 17:50

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu welcomes today’s Budget announcement of $168m in spending to strengthen WhÄnau Ora but cautions it will bring a limited level of stability, rather than any widespread expansion or change.

PouÄrahi Ivy Harper says for that to happen, government departments and agencies across the board need to be investing in WhÄnau Ora.

"Any new funding is, of course, welcome and the investment announced today, which will roll out over four years, is a signal of confidence in the already well-established WhÄnau Ora Navigator network of partners and entities in communities right across Te Waipounamu. "But I think rather than look at WhÄnau Ora investment on its own, it is time for all departments to start engaging in whÄnau-led approaches."

There have been consistent concerns about how well public organisations understand and support the approach, as noted in a report by Auditor-General John Ryan earlier this year. In the report, the Auditor General said "many whÄnau might not be getting all the support available to address their needs and help them achieve their aspirations" because work in this area by the public sector had been limited to small-scale trials and time-limited initiatives.

Harper said that was not good enough.

"WhÄnau Ora has been in existence since 2002 with the launch of He Korowai Oranga. There have been countless reviews. In the past week alone, we have seen the release of a number of high-level reports backing the WhÄnau Ora approach and acknowledging that MÄori communities themselves hold the answers. When you weigh up the impacts and the breadth and depth of the WhÄnau Ora network with the investment, it is clear we still have quite some way to go.

"The extra support delivered today is appreciated and will enable ongoing support for thousands of whÄnau in the South Island," said Harper. "However, we do hope to see more of a multi-agency approach to delivering support and investment to enable whÄnau-led solutions."

Gena Moses-Te Kani, Co-Chairperson of Te Taumata, the independent iwi board which governs Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu, said investment to strengthen the WhÄnau Ora network would bring a level of stability for whÄnau MÄori across Te Waipounamu.

The $168m would be split among the three WhÄnau Ora commissioning agencies: Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu in the South Island, the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency in the North Island and Pasifika Futures, which is for Pasifika families nationwide. "The funding covers four years, so we know we have four years to plan, which is better than one, but we would like to see that further expanded, with a longer timeframe and commitment," Moses-Te Kani said.

"WhÄnau Ora here in the south is not about us as the commissioning agency. The focus is on the vast network of WhÄnau Ora partners and whÄnau entities spread across every community of the South Island. For them to be able to innovate and respond to what’s happening in their own communities, on their own terms, stability is very important."

Moses-Te Kani said she was pleased to see the Government commit to finding solutions and creating better lives for tangata whaikaha, with $863m announced to support disabled people and provide better access to services as well as an end to minimum wage exemptions.

Extra support for whÄnau in the form of better access to early childhood education, scrapping prescription co-payments and free public transport for under 13 years would also help ease financial pressures at home, Te Kani said. Budget 2023 also included a $200m investment in MÄori housing via Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga, to support iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori organisations develop and supply long-term housing to whÄnau.