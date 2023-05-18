Infrastructure New Zealand responds to Budget 2023

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 19:00

Straight from the Budget lock up earlier today, we bring you our coverage of Budget 2023.

"New Zealand continues to miss opportunities in its infrastructure delivery, efficiency and scale by solely relying on the Government to fund improvements to our roads, public transport, resilience and water infrastructure."

That’s the message from Infrastructure New Zealand as it contemplates Budget 2023.

There are items that will, however, be of some help to the sector. We are just not going hard or fast enough with action plans, instead of actual, properly funded, action.

Significant infrastructure sector investment in Budget 2023 includes:

The announcement of a new National Resilience Plan with initial funding of $6B to focus on building back better from recent weather events with stronger more resilient infrastructure is welcomed. These strategic investments include future proofing road, rail and local infrastructure, as well as telecommunications and electricity transmission infrastructure. The initial focus is on the rebuild, but this will transition to resolving New Zealand’s long-term infrastructure deficit. Alongside the focus on resilience to climate related disasters, mitigation efforts are still supported, but as we know some of the Government’s savings of $1.1B have been from the scrapping of some of the current emission reduction plan initiatives such as the clean car upgrade and social leasing schemes, and the water services reforms. Clear certainty for the sector about whether the $1.9B in Climate Emergency Relief Fund allocation will be delivered on will be critical going forward. Addressing vulnerabilities in our networks is critical and there will be a $279m investment package for state highways that will focus on slip prevention, flood mitigation and managing risk of sea level. Waka Kotahi will now have the opportunity to action their State highway resilience plan which was developed back in 2020. Priority works include slope stabilisation along SH1 in Northland, flood mitigation on the Auckland motorway network and managing coastal flooding risks on SH6 at the top of the South Island. There will be further funding for another 100 smaller resilience projects across the country to replace small culverts, retaining walls, and other drainage facilitations. The establishment of another capital fund, the Transport Resilience Fund, will help develop and finance council-led resilience upgrades on local roads. Local Government will also be able to make a start at remedying the frailties, although $20m per year won’t go far when spread across the motu. Skills development support has been included with the extension of Apprenticeship Boost extended to the end of 2024. Whether this will be enough to ensure that the infrastructure sector can deliver, will also depend on continued favourable immigration trends. Rau Paenga, the Central Crown Infrastructure Delivery Agency, formed from the repurposed ÅtÄkaro Limited has $100m support as it establishes its operations and connections across government to deliver new infrastructure projects. Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure receives a $120m injection over four years and it is good to see that the delivery of this will be in partnership with the private sector. This includes the establishment of 23 new charging hubs to support people’s journey on major arterials. Each hub will provide more than 20 vehicle chargers. This is a step change in facilitating the shift to a low emission transport sector. Budget 2023 also sees funding for the low emission heavy vehicle transition. Rural EV charging facilities are also supported with $30m provided to deliver 600 to 1000 new chargers. Given MBIE and MoT consulted on the EV charging strategy - Charging our Future just this month, it is positive to see the funding following close behind. Transition to green hydrogen fuel is also supported with a subsidy for businesses changing from fossil fuels. $32.5m for the first four years is focussed on Southland initially which will diversify the economy and increase the region’s resilience while taking the first steps to make hydrogen transition viable. There is support to accelerate the transition of heavy vehicles (trucks, vans and non - public transport buses and coaches) to low emission powered options through a $30m grant scheme. Social infrastructure also received a small boost with funding for public housing. Four new schools are provided for, plus an additional 6,600 student places in the school network, as well as improving the accessibility of school buildings. It was encouraging to also see continued funding for the next steps of policy development for Auckland Light Rail, as well as the Government coming to the table on cost-overruns for the City Rail Link project.

We also saw the long awaited Infrastructure Action Plan released alongside Budget 2023 today.

The Plan represents the second part of the Government’s response to Rautaki Hanganga o Aotearoa - the first New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy.

The large majority (74 per cent) of the Plan’s 331 actions are already underway within the Government’s current work programme.

However, significant new actions in the Plan include:

Te Waihanga and Treasury’s development of the infrastructure priority list a review of the Better Business Case framework and associated investment planning products. Te Waihanga to build a State of Play of the ways the government engages with Iwi and MÄori on infrastructure projects Te Waihanga work with the Public Service Commission to ensure development of leaders is aligned across the public sector, including on the option of a major projects leadership programme, and the expectation that Rau Paenga’s initial portfolio of projects will be finalised in 2023.

While we warmly welcome the announcement of a new National Resilience Plan, and partnership with the private sector to invest in the EV charging network, New Zealand badly needs to access private capital to inject into a sustainable building plan for our infrastructure.

We continue to call on all political parties to think long term about infrastructure decision making and steer away from politicking around projects and investments.

A pipeline of essential work should be guaranteed outside of election cycles and budgets, with funding locked in. That way, the sector can prepare a workforce and have the kind of skills on hand to make these builds a reality.

