Disappointing Budget for secondary education - PPTA

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 19:11

"This is a really disappointing Budget for secondary education," says Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengaru acting president. "The increase to schools’ operations grants is not even half the rate of inflation and

there doesn’t seem to be any money allocated for improvements to equity funding to help ensure that students receive a quality education no matter where they live or what the economic circumstances of their families are."

"The government is investing a significant amount of money in builiding more schools and classrooms. But who knows where the teachers are going to come from?

We are facing a rapidly worsening shortage as teachers leave our secondary schools for either non-teaching jobs with better pay and conditions here or better paying teaching jobs in Australia. Our secondary students deserve much better."

"Our students deserve an investment in secondary education in the form of more resources for the NCEA, the curriculum refresh, MÄori and Pasifica education, and inflation-adjusted increases in equity and operations funding.

"Tens of millions of dollars have been allocated for an overseas teacher recruitment campaign to fill vacancies that cannot be filled by New Zealand-trained teachers because the pay and conditions aren’t good enough.

This money could be put to far better use, helping improve New Zealand teachers’ pay and conditions."

