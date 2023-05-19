Barnardos 'welcomes investment in tamariki and kaiako, but more could be done'

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 07:07

Barnardos welcomes the investment in Early Childhood Education (ECE) announced today in the Wellbeing Budget 2023, including the extension of 20 hours of ECE to cover two-year-olds, the increase to the rate of subsidy and the lift for teachers to move towards pay parity with kindergarten teachers.

As one of the largest not-for-profit providers of ECE in Aotearoa, where all the funding and revenue goes straight back to our early learning services, Barnardos knows first-hand the gaps in the current funding model and the issues in meeting the needs of whÄnau.

"The increasing costs of raising a family, the recent weather events and the long-term impact of COVID-19, have put additional pressure on whÄnau which has limited their ability to access affordable early learning for their tamariki," says Barnardos Early Learning General Manager, Heather Taylor.

"Investing in relieving pressure for whÄnau will not only leave parents with more money to meet their family’s basic needs, it will also support our youngest tamariki in one of the most important times of their lives."

"Barnardos looks forward to continuing the conversation and understanding more of the details around the ECE funding increases, the supports in place to enable providers to commit to full Pay Parity for all teachers, and what it means for Barnardos Early Learning as a not-for-profit provider of quality ECE."

Barnardos is also pleased to see Mana Ake expanding to Tairawhiti and the Hawke’s Bay, as it means tamariki affected by Cyclone Gabrielle will be supported to thrive. Barnardos is proud to be part of Mana Ake in Canterbury and we stand ready to support the provision of the programme in those new regions.

"We know, from the work we do in Canterbury, this programme makes a real difference to the lives of tamariki and their whÄnau, and ultimately Aotearoa. Research has shown that for every dollar invested in Mana Ake, there is a $13.32 social return on investment. Mana Ake does change young people’s lives and help prevent long-term mental health issues," says Child and Family Services General Manager, Jo Harrison.

Overall, there is no doubt that the initiatives announced today will support some families. However, Barnardos wanted to see a budget that supported those tamariki, rangatahi and whÄnau most in need and most impacted by the rising costs of living.

"We wanted to see a rise in income for those families most in need, including relief for low-income families, increased benefits, additional support for solo-parents, and those with additional family stresses," adds Jo Harrison.

"Every day Barnardos sees whÄnau who cannot provide their tamariki with enough food and adequate housing. We see parents having to make decisions about whether to pay for nappies or food, having to scrap together petrol money to take their child to the doctor."

Barnardos works to make a lasting difference to the lives of tamariki and whÄnau in need, so they thrive. We will continue to work with the Government to ensure we reach our Vision of an Aotearoa where every child shines bright.