'Women's Rights Party organising to be on the ballot in October'

With 20 other women, Jill started the Women’s Rights Party in the week after Kelly Jay Keen’s visit to New Zealand, 25th March. This was a turning point for those women who were at Albert Park in Auckland to hear Kelly Jay Keen speak, and for everyday New Zealanders who were appalled at the violence that day.

Jill resigned from the Labour Party that night. Jill had been an active member of the Labour Party, including a period on the Labour Party Council, but she had become increasingly off-side as women’s voices were not being listened to. For example; despite nearly 70% of submissions to the Select Committee opposing further liberalisation of self sex-ID on birth certificates because of the threat to women-only spaces, the legislation was passed without a single MP voting against it - not from the Left nor the Right.

Jill has been involved in the women’s movement since the early 1970s when she attended Auckland University. She lived in the U.S. for 10 years till 1987 and was involved in La Leche League, home birthing, and a whole food co-operative where food was delivered by the Ozark Women’s Trucking Collective.

She was also involved in the anti-nuclear movement, the struggle for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution, and solidarity with Nicaragua. She studied at the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas and went on to become a senior lecturer in journalism at Auckland University of Technology.

Jill recently retired after a 36-year involvement in the union movement which included leading positions in ASTE, a Polytech union, SFWU, E tÅ«, and MERAS, the midwives’ union. She has since thrown her energy into the Women’s Rights Party as National Secretary. The founding Committee has agreed on a Constitution and Policy Platform. In just over a month, they have set up a membership database, opened a bank account, developed a website, written media releases, printed off a policy flyer, booked a Conference venue for June, and set out to recruit 500 members so they could register as a political Party and be on the ballot in the General Election in October.

The Women’s Rights Party aims to give women an option on the ballot paper who find they no longer have a political home because the mainstream parties have stopped listening to women and their concerns. In addition to contesting Parliamentary and local body elections, they hope to influence cross party policies to promote and uphold the rights and status of women and girls.