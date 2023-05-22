Hipkins needs a commitment on India FTA today - Todd McClay

Monday, 22 May, 2023 - 14:06

With Canada and India announcing they are about to conclude a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement from Indian Prime Minister Modi when they meet in Papa New Guinea today, National’s Agriculture and Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says.

"Australia has already signed an FTA with India. The United Kingdom, Canada and the Gulf Cooperation Council are close to signing one, while negotiations with the European Union are about to begin.

"It is embarrassing that the New Zealand Government announced that a deal with India is no longer a priority.

"India’s economy grew by $560 billion last year. It will soon become the most populated nation on earth and, by 2030, is expected to become the third-largest economy.

"Experts say that India will also become net importers of dairy and lamb to feed its growing population of 1.4 billion people.

"New Zealand exporters - particularly our dairy, meat and kiwifruit growers - need the Government to roll up its sleeves and get on with it.

"National knows that it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis, reduce interest rates and deliver the public services Kiwis deserve.

"A key part of a strong economy is being ambitious on the world stage. New Zealand is an open trading nation in the heart of the fastest-growing region in the world. The opportunities are massive and National will make sure Kiwis can harness them.

"The onus is on Chris Hipkins to secure a commitment to restart negotiations with India, or his meeting with Prime Minister Modi will be nothing more than a photo op."