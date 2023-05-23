Govt commitment to Maori education continues - Kelvin Davis

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 13:45

Substantial support for MÄori Education has continued in Budget 2023, including a big boost to learning support.

"Since we became Government we have walked the talk when funding MÄori Education, an area that has long been neglected," Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said.

"That has seen money for new teachers and learning resources, huge investment in property, improved classrooms, new land for kura and much more. I’m pleased to be able to continue that direction in Budget 2023."

The focus this year continues to be on infrastructure, which the Government has increased funding for in the past three budgets, alongside learning support coordination for schools and kura providing kaupapa MÄori/MÄori Medium education.

This is expected to benefit around 25,000 Äkonga MÄori who are learning in 325 schools and kura who will be better connected with supports that align to Kaupapa MÄori and MÄori medium education settings.

In total, $225 million will go directly into MÄori Education, seeing even more kura built and modernised and teacher scholarships extended.

On top of the core package, Budget 2023 will also boost outcomes for MÄori Äkonga through broader initiatives such as extending funding for important teacher supply initiatives to boost enrolments for MÄori teachers and the delivery of MÄtauranga MÄori provision, including te reo MÄori.

Partnerships with MÄori and iwi-led organisations will also be strengthened, including a boost for the PÅ«horo STEM Academy to take an extra 6,500 Äkonga MÄori into their programme that will lead to more MÄori with the qualifications to enter into these key industries.

"I know in particular the learning support funding will be well received, it is something that has been high on the agenda," Kelvin Davis said.

"We have been committed to addressing inequities that have been allowed to develop in MÄori education for too long. Over the years we have invested more than $1 billion to properly fund this space.

"While this has been gratifying, we have also boosted the skills and capabilities of mainstream schools and teachers by boosting their confidence in te reo and Te Ao MÄori, benefitting our country as a whole."

An expansion of the work between the Crown and iwi to develop and introduce local histories curriculum in schools and kura will also receive a boost.

An additional $9.92m will go towards work with up to 57 new iwi that will help bring local histories to life, with the creation of engaging content that will be more accessible and culturally inclusive.

"Well over a billion dollars has now been put into MÄori education by this Government, which has benefitted not only MÄori Medium and Kaupapa MÄori Education but also mainstream schools," Kelvin Davis said.

"We have not only given well-overdue support to our MÄori education system that for too long has struggled with inequity, but upskilled teachers in their use and confidence in te reo and Te Ao MÄori benefitting our country as a whole."