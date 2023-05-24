Pay boosts for GP and community nurses - Ayesha Verrall

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 09:59

About 6,100 more GP, community nurses and kaiÄwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

The top up comes from a $200 million fund established to remove pay disparities between nurses working in different parts of the health system and is the latest action taken by the Government to boost nurses pay.

"Nurses with the same skills and experiences should receive comparable pay, regardless of which part of the health system they work in," Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

"We need to be able to attract and reward nurses to work in hospitals, GPs and in the community. This significant investment is a major step towards tackling the long-standing issue of pay gaps between nurses who work in the community and those who work in hospitals.

"It will enable general practices and Primary Health Organisations to boost pay rates for about 4,800 practice nurses and kaiÄwhina by an average of 8%.

"The Government has agreed with Te Whatu Ora’s updated advice to include practice nurses because a pay gap has emerged with Te Whatu Ora nurses since this initiative was first announced in November last year.

"This funding will also lift pay rates for about 1,300 nurses and kaiÄwhina who work in Family Planning, Plunket/Well Child Tamariki Ora, school nursing services, mental health and addiction, rural hospitals, telehealth, community care services and the Youth One Stop Shop.

"These nurses are in addition to the 8,160 nurses and kaiÄwhina who became eligible to receive pay rises under this initiative from the start of April, which means about 14,250 nurses and kaiÄwhina in total will benefit from this initiative.

"This second large group of hard-working nurses will benefit from this pay boost from July this year.

"It demonstrates how much we value this vital workforce who play a critical role in caring for the health and wellbeing of people in their communities," said Ayesha Verrall