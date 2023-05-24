National admits blow out in cost of tax plan - CTU

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 10:19

National leader agrees CTU numbers are right, but still no fiscal plan

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon admitted on Morning Report today that analysis by the Council of Trade Unions showing the cost of its tax plan blowing out to $8.2 billion was correct.

"We welcome Mr Luxon’s admission today that our numbers are right, but it is extraordinary that it took our work and a RNZ interview for this to be flushed out," said CTU economist Craig Renney.

Mr Luxon said ‘I think that’s about right' on Morning Report when asked about the CTU analysis of the blow out. That suggests he doesn’t actually know what the cost of his package is.

"Why are voters still denied a fully costed and audited plan from the Opposition when the election is only five months away?

"Mr Luxon needs to say how these now more expensive tax changes will be funded. It’s hard to see how National can afford the tax changes without cuts to core services like health and education."

The CTU analysis shows the cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax brackets has blown out by $1.5 billion - to a total of $8.2 billion over four years. On top of this, National has also committed to another $890 million annually in tax breaks for landlords.

The analysis incorporates new forecasts from Budget 2023 and has been independently verified by tax consultant Terry Baucher, director of Baucher Consulting.

"National has the Budget data. As we said yesterday, there is no need to wait until the Pre-Election Fiscal and Economic Update. They can do a line-by-line review of the Budget and tell voters how their numbers add up.

"The National Party tax plan favours those on higher incomes and landlords and will undoubtedly lead to deeper cuts to public services to fund them. It’s time National was upfront with voters."