Govt turns the sod on new Jobs and Skills Hub for Hawke’s Bay - Carmel Sepuloni

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 10:59

- New Jobs and Skills Hub to begin construction in Hawke’s Bay

- The Hub will support the building of $1.1billion worth of homes in the region and support Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild and recovery.

- Over 2,200 people have been supported into industry specific employment, apprenticeships and training, by these Hubs across NZ

The Government were in the Hawke’s Bay today, ‘breaking ground’ to mark the commencement of upcoming construction on the new Building Futures Training Facility where the Jobs and Skills Hub will be co-located and will support local people into local jobs.

"This is a big win for the Hawke’s Bay," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

"Hawke’s Bay have been at the frontline of the extreme weather events which is why the new Jobs and Skills Hub, once built, will not only help support the region’s rebuild and recovery, but it’ll also help support major infrastructure projects long-term," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The Hub will help find job seekers to help them build $1.1billion worth of homes in the Hawke’s Bay, and help with the build and construction of a new hospital for the region.

"Following Cyclone Gabrielle, the need for workers in the Hawke’s Bay region is greater than ever. That’s why I’m pleased that The Hub’s focus has now widened to include any infrastructure or construction projects that are needed as a result of the cyclone.

"The Hub will be a space where people can talk to someone about working in construction, no matter their level of experience. It will link people up with training and job opportunities, setting them up for long-term, sustainable careers while filling the industry’s need for skill workers.

"Collaboration will be key to its success which is why ‘partnership’ across every pocket of the region sits at the heart of the delivery of the Jobs and Skills Hub. The Hub is partnering with local councils, Te Kahui Ohanga o Takitimu, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Skills Leadership Group, EIT/Te PÅ«kenga, and key housing development stakeholders such as K3 Kahungunu Property, and Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust.

"We’re committed to playing our part to drive a rapid and sustainable shift that delivers the right people, at the right time, with the right skills to meet New Zealand's current and future construction labour needs," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Construction of the Jobs and Skills Hub will begin in July.

Minister of Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni and Associate Minister of Cyclone Recovery Barbara Edmonds were in the Hawke’s Bay today to mark the commencement of construction.