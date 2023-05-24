Kiwis deserve leadership not a lecture - Chris Bishop

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 17:11

Not content with worsening inflation with its reckless spending, Labour is now lecturing New Zealanders to turn the heating down and to have shorter showers to beat the cost-of-living crisis, says National Campaign Chair Chris Bishop.

"Kiwis need some leadership not a lecture. On the same day the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates to fight Grant Robertson’s wasteful spending, it’s been revealed the Government will spend taxpayers’ money lecturing Kiwis to turn their heat pump down and to have shorter showers.

"The Government has called its campaign "Finding Money in Weird Places". Clearly this campaign shows one weird place Labour could find some savings would be its own bloated bureaucracy.

"If Chris Hipkins really cared about the cost of living, he would be reining in his Government’s wasteful spending. Instead Kiwis are getting a lecture. It’s arrogant and pathetic.

"It’s incredible that even while Labour tells Kiwis it’s not wasting a cent of taxpayers’ money, it will spend millions on a nationwide advertising campaign telling Kiwis struggling with the cost-of-living crisis to shower less.

"National will fix the economy so we can lower the cost-of-living. We’ll rein in wasteful spending and let Kiwis keep more of what they earn."