Change the Govt, not the length of your shower - David Seymour

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 18:17

"Labour is launching a nationwide campaign to lecture people to have shorter showers on the same day its reckless economic policies have added $2,500 to a half million dollar mortgage over the next two years", says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Labour’s out of control spending created the cost of living crisis in late 2021 and now it has the gall, 18 months later, to tell people to turn their appliances off. Do they think New Zealanders are stupid?

"It’s like a burglar coming back to a house they’ve robbed to tell their victim how to stay safe.

"The level of gaslighting is off the charts.

"This is going to be a nationwide campaign featuring on TV, social media, print, on bus stops, and in malls. It will tell people to switch off appliances at the wall when they’re not using them and to shorten their showers to five minutes.

"Every New Zealander is going to get a chance to see how condescending and out of touch this Government is.

"Grant Robertson just cost a family with a half million dollar mortgage $2,500 over the next two years and his colleague Megan Woods is now handing out tips on how to save $500.

"For a family with a half million-dollar mortgage, a 0.25 per cent interest rate hike will cost them $24 a week, or $1,250 a year.

"New Zealanders should be livid that not only are Labour’s reckless economic policies pushing the cost of everything through the roof, it’s also running a condescending campaign telling them they can save a few bucks them to have shorter showers."