Government invests more than $24 million in regional projects - Kiri Allan

Thursday, 25 May, 2023 - 13:39

The Government is continuing to invest in our regional economies by announcing another $24 million worth of investment into ten diverse projects, Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan says.

"Our regions are the backbone of our economy and today’s announcement continues to build on the Government’s investment to boost regional economic resilience and set up our communities so they can continue to thrive in the future," Kiri Allan said.

"Through a mix of grants and loans, we’re investing in projects that will enable our regional businesses to continue to grow. From innovative crop farming to training projects, orchard development to sporting facility revamps, these investments will help accelerate business developments and advance work and training opportunities, adding to the vibrancy and appeal of our regions," Allan said.

The projects are funded through the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund, which aims to support regional economies to become more productive, resilient, inclusive and sustainable by delivering local approaches tailored to regions' particular needs and advantages.

Since coming into Government $3.2 billion has been paid out from KÄnoa’s eight funds to support our region’s economies and 1,148 projects have been completed.

The projects being funded are:

Project

Recipients

Amount

Project description

Tai Tokerau / Northland

Te Uri o Hau Avocado Orchard Development

Renaissance Group Ltd

$1.74m

RSPF loan

Development of a 20-hectare Haas avocado orchard near Te KÅpuru, south of Dargaville.

Waikato

Clean Technology for Fertiliser

Tnue Limited

$1.1m

RSPF loan

Supporting the construction of a new geothermal energy uplink, which will provide process heat in the manufacturing of slow release fertiliser membranes.

Maraetai Road lntermodal Business Park (MRIBP)

South Waikato District Council

$3m

RSPF grant

Development of a new intermodal business park with good connectivity to the existing Tokoroa Road Rail Terminal and State Highway 1.

He Ahi - Stage 1

He Ahi Limited Partership

$4.0m loan

Development and construction of an industrial park with geothermal process heat options.

TairÄwhiti / East Coast

Judds Composting

JUDDS Ltd

$4.0m

RSPF loan

Construction of a fit-for-purpose Static Aeration Facility to allow Judds existing composting operation to take in other waste streams from in and near Gisborne which are otherwise being landfilled.

Te Matau a MÄui / Hawke’s Bay

Building Futures

bbi Wood Products

$2.0m

RSPF grant

Expanding bbi Wood Products' and Tumu Group's Building Futures programme for disadvantaged youth, as well as complementary regional training and employment initiatives.

NgÄti PÄhauwera Apple Development

NgÄti PÄhauwera Commercial Development Limited

$3.5m

RSPF loan

Developing the initial phase of a 60-hectare orchard near Wairoa for horticulture.

ManawatÅ« Whanganui Horowhenua

Foxton Scale Up Project - Phase 1

26 Seasons Limited

$2m

RSPF loan

Supporting growth of indoor hydroponics-based horticulture business.

Te Tau Ihu / Top of the South

SnapIT Scale Up Project

Snap Information Technologies

$2.5m

RSPF loan

Scaling up SnapIT to support manufacturing and development of its live camera, AI hardware and satellite communication system technology.

Canterbury

Fraser Park Redevelopment

Fraser Park Redevelopment Trust

$500k

RSPF grant

Redevelopment of Fraser Park facility into a multi-event arena.