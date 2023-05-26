Labour's Budget centrepiece a shambles - Penny Simmonds

Friday, 26 May, 2023 - 16:58

Labour Minister Michael Wood's admission today that the detail of Labour’s plan to extend 20 hours free early childhood education to two-year-olds is still to be figured out shows the Government’s centrepiece Budget policy is a shambles, National’s Early Childhood Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

"Not only has Labour’s policy been called ‘completely unworkable’ by the ECE sector, but the Government has no idea how it will actually be delivered.

"The ECE sector is critical to implementing this policy, yet Labour appear unaware of the fee hikes, lower child-to-teacher ratios, and centre closures the sector is warning will be a consequence of this policy.

"In an interview this morning Labour’s Associate Minister for Education, Jo Luxton, said ‘I can’t explain why they think it’s unaffordable, that would be up to each individual centre as to how they run their own business’

"As Kiwi families struggle through Labour’s cost-of-living crisis, the last thing they need is their local ECE centre to bump up their fees or close entirely.

"While Labour is first-rate at making announcements, they are third-rate at delivering on them.

"Affordable childcare is critical to helping more parents back into the workforce earlier, which will help get New Zealand’s economy back on track.

"National knows that it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, deal with the cost-of-living crisis and deliver the public services Kiwis deserve.

"That is why National will deliver the FamilyBoost childcare rebate directly to parents to support young families with childcare costs.

"FamilyBoost will help 130,000 low and middle income families keep more of what they earn, with up to $75 more in their after-tax pay each week.

"Under National, families earning up to $180,000 will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, to a maximum of $3,900 per year depending on their income.

"The Early Childhood Education sector welcomed National’s FamilyBoost policy. Meanwhile, New Zealand parents must wait to see if Labour can cobble together a plan to deliver on their announcement."