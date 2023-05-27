Whakatohea and the Crown sign Deed of Settlement - Andrew Little

|
A Deed of Settlement has been signed between WhakatÅhea and the Crown, 183 years to the day since WhakatÅhea rangatira signed the Treaty of Waitangi, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.
WhakatÅhea is an iwi based in the Bay of Plenty and its six hapÅ« include NgÄi Tamahaua, NgÄti Ira, NgÄti Ngahere, NgÄti Patumoana, NgÄti RuatÄkena and Te Åªpokorehe. They have a population of approximately 16,000 members.
"The signing of this Deed of Settlement follows three decades of negotiations between WhakatÅhea and the Crown and marks the beginning of a new relationship based on trust, co-operation and partnership as was intended 183 years ago," Andrew Little said.
"Reaching this milestone on the path to settlement has not been without its challenges, but this is a major step towards realising the aspirations of WhakatÅhea for its people today and future generations to come."
The Deed includes a Crown apology, agreed historical account, and financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of the Treaty that caused harm to WhakatÅhea.
The redress package includes
"It is fitting that the Deed of settlement signing was held here today in ÅpÅtiki, where WhakatÅhea rangatira signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi those many years ago with a vision of prosperity for their people.
"While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices, it is my sincere hope this redress package will support the economic future, the aspirations and prosperity of WhakatÅhea for many generations to come," Andrew Little said.
--
Kua waitohua he whakaaetanga whakataunga i waenganui i Te WhakatÅhea me te Karauna, i te rÄ Årite pÅ« i te 183 tau i muri mai i te hainatanga a Te WhakatÅhea i te Tiriti o Waitangi, i kÄ« te Minita mÅ ngÄ Take Tiriti o Waitangi, a Andrew Little.
Ko Te WhakatÅhea he iwi e noho ana i Te Moana-a-Toitehuatahi, Ä, ko Åna hapÅ« e ono ko NgÄi Tamahaua, NgÄti Ira, NgÄti Ngahere, NgÄti Patumoana, NgÄti RuatÄkena me Te Åªpokorehe. Ko tÅna 16,000 ngÄ tÄngata o Te WhakatÅhea.
"Kua whakamanatia tÄnei whakaaetanga whakataunga i muri i ngÄ tekautau e toru o ngÄ whiriwhiri whakaaetanga i waenga i Te WhakatÅhea me te Karauna, ka mutu ka tohu i te tÄ«matanga o te hononga kua whakahoutia nei, e pÅ«takea mai ana i te whakawhirinaki taharua, te mahi tahi me te rangapÅ«, e ai ki tÄrÄ i hiahiatia i te 183 tau ki mua," te kÄ« a Andrew Little.
"Ehara i te mea kÄore he uauatanga i te haerenga mai ki tÄnei tÅ«Äoma, ki tÄnei tohu nui i te ara ki te whakaaetanga whakataunga, engari ia he tino nekenga whakamua tÄnei ki te whakatinanatanga o ngÄ tÅ«manakohanga o Te WhakatÅhea, Åna tÄngata o nÄianei me Åna whakatupuranga e heke mai nei."
Kei roto i te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga he kÅrero tuku iho kua whakaae tahitia, te puretumu ahumoni, ahurea hoki mÅ ngÄ mahi o mua i takahi i te Tiriti o Waitangi ka pÄ kino ki Te WhakatÅhea.
E whai wÄhi ana ki te mÅkÄ« puretumu
"E tika ana kia tÅ« te waitohu i te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga ki konei i tÄnei rÄ ki ÅpÅtiki, te wÄhi i hainatia ai te Tiriti o Waitangi e ngÄ rangatira o Te WhakatÅhea i ngÄ tau tini i mua, me tÅ rÄtou wawata kia tau mai te tÅnuitanga ki runga i Å rÄtou iwi.
"Ahakoa e kore rawa e taea e tÄtahi whakaaetanga whakataunga te utu anÅ i ngÄ mahi kino a te Karauna i mua, ko taku tino tÅ«manako nei, ka tautoko tÄnei mÅkÄ« puretumu i te taha ohaoha, ngÄ wawata me te taurikura o Te WhakatÅhea mÅ ngÄ whakatupuranga maha kei te heke tonu mai," te kÄ« a Andrew Little.
