Whakatohea and the Crown sign Deed of Settlement - Andrew Little

Saturday, 27 May, 2023 - 15:35

A Deed of Settlement has been signed between WhakatÅhea and the Crown, 183 years to the day since WhakatÅhea rangatira signed the Treaty of Waitangi, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.

WhakatÅhea is an iwi based in the Bay of Plenty and its six hapÅ« include NgÄi Tamahaua, NgÄti Ira, NgÄti Ngahere, NgÄti Patumoana, NgÄti RuatÄkena and Te Åªpokorehe. They have a population of approximately 16,000 members.

"The signing of this Deed of Settlement follows three decades of negotiations between WhakatÅhea and the Crown and marks the beginning of a new relationship based on trust, co-operation and partnership as was intended 183 years ago," Andrew Little said.

"Reaching this milestone on the path to settlement has not been without its challenges, but this is a major step towards realising the aspirations of WhakatÅhea for its people today and future generations to come."

The Deed includes a Crown apology, agreed historical account, and financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of the Treaty that caused harm to WhakatÅhea.

The redress package includes

The reservation of 5,000 hectares of marine space for aquaculture - a first in Treaty settlements to date

More than $100-million financial, cultural, and commercial redress

The transfer of 33 sites of cultural significance, bespoke natural resource and conservation arrangements

Relationship agreements with core Crown agencies

"It is fitting that the Deed of settlement signing was held here today in ÅpÅtiki, where WhakatÅhea rangatira signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi those many years ago with a vision of prosperity for their people.

"While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices, it is my sincere hope this redress package will support the economic future, the aspirations and prosperity of WhakatÅhea for many generations to come," Andrew Little said.

--

Kua waitohua he whakaaetanga whakataunga i waenganui i Te WhakatÅhea me te Karauna, i te rÄ Årite pÅ« i te 183 tau i muri mai i te hainatanga a Te WhakatÅhea i te Tiriti o Waitangi, i kÄ« te Minita mÅ ngÄ Take Tiriti o Waitangi, a Andrew Little.

Ko Te WhakatÅhea he iwi e noho ana i Te Moana-a-Toitehuatahi, Ä, ko Åna hapÅ« e ono ko NgÄi Tamahaua, NgÄti Ira, NgÄti Ngahere, NgÄti Patumoana, NgÄti RuatÄkena me Te Åªpokorehe. Ko tÅna 16,000 ngÄ tÄngata o Te WhakatÅhea.

"Kua whakamanatia tÄnei whakaaetanga whakataunga i muri i ngÄ tekautau e toru o ngÄ whiriwhiri whakaaetanga i waenga i Te WhakatÅhea me te Karauna, ka mutu ka tohu i te tÄ«matanga o te hononga kua whakahoutia nei, e pÅ«takea mai ana i te whakawhirinaki taharua, te mahi tahi me te rangapÅ«, e ai ki tÄrÄ i hiahiatia i te 183 tau ki mua," te kÄ« a Andrew Little.

"Ehara i te mea kÄore he uauatanga i te haerenga mai ki tÄnei tÅ«Äoma, ki tÄnei tohu nui i te ara ki te whakaaetanga whakataunga, engari ia he tino nekenga whakamua tÄnei ki te whakatinanatanga o ngÄ tÅ«manakohanga o Te WhakatÅhea, Åna tÄngata o nÄianei me Åna whakatupuranga e heke mai nei."

Kei roto i te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga he kÅrero tuku iho kua whakaae tahitia, te puretumu ahumoni, ahurea hoki mÅ ngÄ mahi o mua i takahi i te Tiriti o Waitangi ka pÄ kino ki Te WhakatÅhea.

E whai wÄhi ana ki te mÅkÄ« puretumu

TÄtahi wÄhi rÄhui e 5000 heketea te rahi o te takutai moana mÅ ngÄ mahi ahumoana, he tuatahitanga tÄnei mÅ ngÄ whakataunga Tiriti.

Te whakawhitinga o ngÄ wÄhi ahurea hira e 33, me Ätahi whakaritenga rawa taiao me te whÄomoomo e ahurei ana;

Neke atu i te $100 miriona hei puretumu ahumoni, ahurea, me te arumoni;

Ätahi whakaaetanga hononga ki ngÄ tari kÄwanatanga matua; me

"E tika ana kia tÅ« te waitohu i te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga ki konei i tÄnei rÄ ki ÅpÅtiki, te wÄhi i hainatia ai te Tiriti o Waitangi e ngÄ rangatira o Te WhakatÅhea i ngÄ tau tini i mua, me tÅ rÄtou wawata kia tau mai te tÅnuitanga ki runga i Å rÄtou iwi.

"Ahakoa e kore rawa e taea e tÄtahi whakaaetanga whakataunga te utu anÅ i ngÄ mahi kino a te Karauna i mua, ko taku tino tÅ«manako nei, ka tautoko tÄnei mÅkÄ« puretumu i te taha ohaoha, ngÄ wawata me te taurikura o Te WhakatÅhea mÅ ngÄ whakatupuranga maha kei te heke tonu mai," te kÄ« a Andrew Little.