Labour commits to keeping Super age at 65 - Carmel Sepuloni

Sunday, 28 May, 2023 - 05:00

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni has drawn a line in the sand by announcing that a Chris-Hipkins-led Government will keep the Superannuation Age of Eligibility at 65 years and over.

Labour’s first policy of the 2023 election campaign has made a range of commitments aimed at providing New Zealanders with certainty about their retirement income.

"Labour is providing New Zealanders with certainty about their retirement income by maintaining NZ Super at its current settings," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"We are also keeping the Winter Energy Payment in place permanently to support people and whÄnau in the winter months, where household budgets are particularly stretched.

"New Zealand has one of the simplest superannuation schemes in the world. It is universal and generous. And as long as we keep paying into the Super Fund it is also affordable.

"This policy ensures settings remain stable and consistent, no-one misses out and Kiwis can look forward to retirement now and in the future under a Labour Government.

"Research tells us there is little appetite amongst New Zealanders for a means-testing regime or changing the age of eligibility, which is why we’re committed to keeping Super universal from age 65.

"National and ACT superannuation policies are out of touch and put Kiwi’s retirement savings at risk.

"Those parties plans to lift the age of eligibility as well as cutting Government contributions to KiwiSaver will reduce New Zealanders retirement savings, and will have an especially detrimental impact on disadvantaged women, MÄori and Pasifika.

"MÄori and Pacific in particular, have lower life-expectancy and are expected to become a larger proportion of the ‘working-age’ population over the next twenty years.

"We’re drawing a clear distinction between Labour and the Coalition of Cuts; we will not be toying with the age of eligibility, and Superannuation will remain accessible, affordable and equitable.

"The Winter Energy Payment is also here to stay. The Payment has provided an extra bit of financial security for over 1 million New Zealanders since we introduced it in 2018.

"It’s a policy that has been warmly received with many people expressing their gratitude for the support it provides their whÄnau and households with power bills over the coldest months.

"Not only does it help provide financial security over the winter months but it helps prevent respiratory illnesses, lowers hospital admissions and lowers the risk of other health issues, all caused by cold damp homes. It’s an essential part of helping New Zealanders keep their homes warmer, and families healthier.

"Unlike the Coalition of Cuts, Labour believes NZ Super, contributions to the Super Fund, and full government contributions to Kiwisaver are essential and affordable, and that the Winter Energy Payment are too valuable to lose.

"In this election New Zealanders have a clear choice when it comes to support and security in retirement," Carmel Sepuloni said.