Matthew French selected as National's candidate in Taieri

Sunday, 28 May, 2023 - 20:17

Dunedin Principal Trustee Matthew French has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Taieri for the 2023 General Election.

"I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to campaign for a National Government that will fix our economy, deliver for Taieri and get New Zealand back on track. I’ll work hard to earn the right to represent Taieri as its next National MP," says Mr French.

"Taieri is full of hardworking Kiwis, doing their best to get ahead and provide for their families but under Labour’s cost-of-living crisis, that’s getting harder to do. Labour is spending $1 billion more every week than in 2017 and people in Taieri have nothing to show for it but higher costs.

"National is aspirational for Taieri and will fix our economy so we can lower the cost of living, restore law and order and deliver better health and education. We’ll restore discipline to government spending and we’ll let hardworking Kiwis keep more of their own money.

"Communities across Taieri rely on the contribution our farmers make and National understands this contribution stretches to our entire economy. With National, I’ll always advocate for our farmers and, with our Getting Back to Farming plan, we’ll back them to do what they do best - farm.

"Investing in our young people here in Taieri will be another priority for National and me, and I can’t wait to campaign on our plans to back kids to succeed. This includes our FamilyBoost policy, which will provide up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help families cover the cost of childcare.

"We can only fix the economy and get New Zealand back on track under a National Government and that’s what I’ll be campaigning relentlessly for in Taieri."