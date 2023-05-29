Yes, we are the Coalition of Cuts - David Seymour

Monday, 29 May, 2023 - 14:27

"More than half of Kiwis want to pay less tax according to a recent 1News poll, and ACT will give them what they want," said ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Labour calls us the ‘coalition of cuts’, thinking it’s an insult, but it just shows they’re not listening to New Zealanders. Kiwis struggling in a cost-of-living crisis are having to cut back their own budgets to make ends meet, so they expect the Government to do the same.

"Yes, the next Government will need to make cutbacks. But Labour won’t listen, so ACT will have to deliver: we will cut waste, so we can cut taxes. ACT is the only party with a fully costed tax cut package which would cut wasteful spending by $38 billion and taxes by $34 billion over four years. These savings will put the Government’s books back in the black straight away, taking pressure off inflation.

"It can’t be right that someone earning $48,000 a year, just above minimum wage, pays 30 per cent tax on every dollar they earn above that. The tax burden on working New Zealanders is mad.

"Under ACT’s simple two-tier tax structure, with a carbon tax refund and lower income offset, everyone will be better off.

"For example:

A couple with two kids earning the average household income ($110,451) will be $1,540 a year better off. If the two parents are teachers both earning $60,000, they’ll be $990 better off - and if they each got the average teaching excellence bonus, it would add about another $7,000 to the family income. If the parents work in the health sector, one a GP, one a nurse, they could be $3,490 better off.

"ACT’s approach is fundamentally different to what’s in store under the Coalition of Chaos. ACT will listen to voters, spend their money carefully on the things they want, and give them back the money we save."