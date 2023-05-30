Supporting a strong future for screen sector - Carmel Sepuloni, Barbara Edmonds

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 12:08

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international productions to help grow the economy.

"New Zealand is a globally renowned production location and the government is making sure our iconic New Zealand landscape and stories will remain on screen here and overseas," Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds said.

"We are making it easier for the sector to access government support. This includes simplifying the additional five percent uplift rebate for international productions so it’s more accessible; and making changes to the post-production, digital and visual effects grant to improve its competitiveness and enable more smaller businesses to benefit from it.

"All domestic screen productions will be able to access the rebate alongside other government funding such as NZ On Air, Te MÄngai PÄho and the New Zealand Film Commission, encouraging more local content that showcases New Zealand here and across the world.

"Having incentives that make New Zealand competitive and more attractive to production companies is an important part of our economic plan.

"The screen sector contributes more than $3.5 billion to the New Zealand economy each year and directly employs over 13,900 people. The sector also benefits other industries such as hospitality, construction and tourism.

"We’re also renaming the Screen Production Grant to the Screen Production Rebate to more accurately reflect that it is a rebate on spending in New Zealand by Kiwi screen companies and international production houses."

Today’s changes wrap up public consultation carried out in late 2022 and concludes the review into the government’s investment in the screen sector.

"There were a range of views on the proposals for change presented as part of the review. We have listened to the industry and balanced elements of both options that were well supported," Barbara Edmonds said.

Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said the Government will continue to support our talented screen workforce to be at the cutting edge of the industry.

"Through the public consultation, we heard that the sector would welcome continued work to explore how to best support skills and career development opportunities in the screen sector that align with existing and ongoing workforce initiatives," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"We want to provide certainty to the people and businesses working in the screen sector that the Government supports your mahi and contributions to a successful Aotearoa New Zealand on the world stage.

"We are continuing to back this thriving sector to ensure it has a strong foundation for the future," Carmel Sepuloni said.