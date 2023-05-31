Achieving lift off: National Space Policy launched - Barbara Edmonds

Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 - 14:11

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced.

"Our space sector is growing rapidly. Each year New Zealand is becoming a more and more attractive place for launches, manufacturing space-related technology and conducting space science and research," Barbara Edmonds said.

"With the launch of our National Space Policy, we’re presenting a clear and connected picture of New Zealand’s space interests to the world.

"The policy identifies stewardship, innovation, responsibility, and partnership as key values for New Zealand in space. Harnessing these values will inform space-related engagements, policy creation and strategies across government.

The National Space Policy is led by robust objectives of:

- Growing an innovative and inclusive space sector

- Protecting and advancing our national security and economic interests

- Regulating to ensure space activities are safe and secure

- Promoting the responsible use of space internationally

- Modelling sustainable space and Earth environments

"This is an important milestone in our space journey as it provides an overview of New Zealand’s values and objectives to guide future space-related policies and regulation.

"This is an ongoing conversation. We will continue to engage with stakeholders and industry, and I look forward to seeing the impact that this policy will have for New Zealand as we pave the way internationally for an innovative and responsible space sector," Barbara Edmonds said.

Read the National Space Policy and find out more on the MBIE website.