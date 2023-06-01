Labour's inaction on breast cancer takes a woman's life every month - Shane Reti

Thursday, 1 June, 2023 - 15:09

Labour’s failure to deliver on its promise to lift the breast screening age to 74 is costing the life of one woman every month, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

"Labour has today confirmed it will ignore the recommendations of a select committee and will not roll out free mammograms to women aged 70-74, despite former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promising to do so in 2017.

"Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand says this means one woman will lose her life every month.

"National has already announced it will increase the age of breast screening for women aged up to 74 years.

"The current breast screening age in New Zealand is up to 69 years - five years behind countries such as Australia, Canada and the US, who all screen up to 74 years.

"Extending the breast cancer screening age will mean that over a lifetime, the number of free mammograms a woman can have will increase from 18 to 20. This will have the potential to save up to 65 lives per year," says Dr Reti.

"This Labour government is failing women. Its priorities are all wrong. While Labour is attacking National for applying a $5 prescription fee for all New Zealanders who can afford to pay it, Kiwi women are dying because of Labour’s inaction over the crisis in New Zealand’s health system.

"A National government will fix the economy and deliver women higher incomes, better healthcare, and safer communities."