Cyclone buy-out scheme lacks detail - Chris Penk

Thursday, 1 June, 2023 - 17:04

Labour’s scheme to purchase cyclone-damaged properties in Hawke’s Bay leaves stressed residents and business owners with more questions than answers, months after the catastrophe, National’s spokesperson for Cyclone Recovery Chris Penk says.

"After weeks of delay, the Government today finally indicated which areas of residential housing within Hawke’s Bay will be able to remain. It is better late than never but still leaves residents and business owners struggling with uncertainly over their future.

"Many questions about how the scheme will work remain unanswered.

"Finance Minister Grant Robertson has admitted the criteria for valuing properties under the buy-out scheme has not been worked out.

"Other areas hit hard by Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods are still none the wiser about their fate.

"For properties that had been used as business premises, there still isn’t yet a known path forward. Statements made today make it clear that non-residential properties are not a priority.

"The Government continues to twiddle its thumbs about how to treat uninsured properties, despite identifying this ‘moral hazard’ months ago.

"Also, Ministers have not yet worked out the split of costs between councils and central government to ensure that buyouts can go ahead.

"In many respects, today’s update is a mere announcement of announcements yet to be made.

"Labour needs to show urgency now and recognise that cyclone and flood-affected areas continue to languish without the direction that it promised to provide."