Cancel your holiday and open the highway, Michael - Simeon Brown

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 13:30

Transport Minister Michael Wood should not go on holiday until he can explain when the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway will open, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"This long weekend, motorists travelling north of Auckland will drive past the completed PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway, with no sign of when it will open.

"After dismissing the road as the ‘holiday highway’ when they were in Opposition, Labour Ministers are heading off for a long weekend without sorting out when this critical infrastructure will open.

"The PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway is important for both Auckland and Northland. It will reduce travel times by up to 7 minutes and avoid protracted bottlenecks around Warkworth.

"The motorway will also ensure that there is more resilience in the transport network. Earlier this year, when State Highway 1 north of PÅ«hoi was flooded, there were significant delays for commuters.

"While the Labour Government has been quick to claim credit for the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway, which began under the last National Government, Mr Wood has been silent about when the road will open.

"It was originally due to open in the summer of 2021. Almost two years on, it is still sitting idle.

"Mr Wood needs to front up and provide motorists in Auckland and Northland with a clear timeframe around the opening of this important stretch of motorway."