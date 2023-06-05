King’s Birthday Honours recognise strength of service to NZ - Hipkins

Monday, 5 June, 2023 - 06:26

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of today’s King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"Each of today’s 182 recipients has contributed individually to our country. Viewed collectively, their efforts reflect an overwhelming commitment to service." Chris Hipkins said.

"I also want to recognise that it’s special to be releasing this list so soon after the coronation of the new King, and to be able to celebrate recipients on the King’s Birthday public holiday."

Today’s 2023 King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours include one appointment to the Order of New Zealand, one Dame Grand and six appointments as Dames and Knights Companion.

"In keeping with tradition, Queen Camilla is appointed to the Order of New Zealand. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh were similarly recognised for their support of the monarch of the time," Chris Hipkins said.

"Queen Camilla already takes an interest in a number of New Zealand charities, including support for migrant women, new mothers and literacy programmes.

"Having served as Prime Minister from 2017 to 2023, Dame Jacinda Ardern is recognised for her service to New Zealand during some of the greatest challenges our country has faced in modern times.

"Leading New Zealand’s response to the 2019 terrorist attacks and to the COVID-19 pandemic represented periods of intense challenge for our 40th Prime Minister, during which time I saw first hand that her commitment to New Zealand remained absolute.

"Recognised today for public service and the arts, Dame Helene Quilter retired in 2023 after 45 years in the public service, culminating in her appointment as Deputy Public Service Commissioner of Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission.

"Outside of public service, she has also supported and participated in New Zealand’s arts sector, including serving as a current Board member of the New Zealand School of Dance.

"Dame Jo Brosnahan is recognised for services to governance and business. Dame Jo founded PÅ«manawa KaiÄrahi - Leadership New Zealand (LNZ) in 2003, subsequently serving more than a decade as Chair and currently as Chair of its Ambassadors.

"During this time, LNZ has produced around 700 alumni, across business, iwi, community and social services, contributing to an invaluable culture of leadership for New Zealand.

"Recognised for services to health and the Pacific community, Dame Teuila Percival is a paediatrician and researcher who has been a tireless advocate for Pacific children’s health for 30 years.

"Dame Teuila is a founding member and Deputy Chair of South Seas Healthcare, a community health service providing care to Pacific peoples in Auckland since 1999. She was also a founding member of the Pacific Medical Association.

"Sir Wayne Smith is recognised for his services to rugby, having helped guide both our men’s and women’s sides to Rugby World Cup victories.

"Affectionately known as rugby’s ‘Professor,’ Sir Wayne was Assistant Coach of the winning All Blacks at both the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups and Head Coach of the Black Ferns during the unforgettable 2022 Rugby World Cup, taking on the role just six months prior to the tournament.

"Sir Selwyn Parata (NgÄti Porou, NgÄi Tahu) is recognised for services to MÄori, having been the Chair of Te Runanganui o NgÄti Porou since 2014, the Chair of Te Matatini since 2008 and the Chair of Te Pihopatanga o Aotearoa since 2014.

"As current Chair of Te Matatini, Sir Selwyn has been responsible for the National Kapa Haka festival and has overseen significant growth. Sir Selwyn has also supported the commemoration of the 28 MÄori Battalion and the establishment of the C Company Memorial Museum in Gisborne.

"Sir Stephen Kós was appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court in 2022 and is recognised for his ongoing services to the judiciary and legal education.

"Sir Stephen previously served on the High Court and the Court of Appeal. He has also championed a programme to ensure junior counsel have the opportunity to present submissions alongside lead counsel, encouraging the development of young lawyers.

"On behalf of all New Zealanders, I thank the 182 Kiwis recognised today. I thank them for their service, and I’m delighted to congratulate them all."