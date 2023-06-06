Independent Electoral Law Review joins calls for lower voting age

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 06:58

Today (Tuesday 6 June 2023) the Independent Electoral Law Review, made up of independent experts in New Zealand’s election system, recommended in its interim report that the voting age be lowered to 16. This comes just two weeks after Parliament’s Justice Select Committee recommended the voting age for local elections be lowered to 16.

"The experts on the Independent Electoral Law Review panel have joined a strong chorus of calls for the voting age to be lowered. That includes the Review into the Future of Local Government, the Justice Select Committee, 72 individual Local Government Elected Members who signed an open letter, 6 of Aotearoa’s largest councils, over 7,400 New Zealanders who signed our petition, and the Government’s basic human rights obligations as declared by the Supreme Court" says Make It 16 Co-Director Sage Garrett (he/him).

"We call on all MPs to listen to the experts and support lowering the voting age to 16. Every party must back young people and support our human rights.

"Right now, the best thing Parliament can do to give effect to the expert recommendations from this review and the Review into the Future of Local Government is to make the voting age 16 for local elections.

"Young people deserve a say in Local Government decisions, and Local Government needs rangatahi.

"We deserve to have a say in the buses we take, the streets we drive on, and the public spaces we live in. We need a voice in decisions on climate adaptation. We will have to deal with the climate crisis, so we should have a say in decisions on it.

"Equally, Local Government needs participation from young people. Turnout rates at last year’s local elections were just 40%. It was as low as 36% in Auckland. Research shows that people who vote for the first time at 16 or 17 are more likely to vote than 18-24 year olds and will continue to later in life.

"We understand how constitutionally difficult it is to change the voting age for general elections. But the local elections change can be made now. It is time."

The report notes that

"[T]he right to vote is a fundamental right" "We [the Independent Electoral Law Review panel] are convinced by the evidence that 16-year-olds are just as capable of making informed decisions about how to vote as 18-year-olds." "Lowering the voting age could have wider benefits on increasing participation. Studies overseas have shown that voting when newly eligible is an important factor in becoming a life-long voter. We note there is some evidence from Austria and Scotland’s independence referendum that shows higher turnout rates among 16- and 17-year-olds compared to people in their late teens and early twenties." "A greater proportion of the MÄori population is aged 16 or 17, relative to non-MÄori… This means there are proportionately fewer votes to represent the entire MÄori population."