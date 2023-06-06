Greens launch rental stories campaign - Chloe Swarbrick

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 08:00

The Green Party are today launching a campaign asking for people to submit their stories of subpar, substandard and downright awful experiences of renting in Aotearoa.

"An affordable, warm, healthy and secure home is literally a human right. Yet it’s one denied to far too many of the 1.4 million renters in this country," says the Green Party’s spokesperson for renters, Chlöe Swarbrick.

"This is a political choice. Aotearoa New Zealand is not the first country in the world to deal with a housing crisis, but we are profoundly unique in how our economy privileges those who own property and fails to protect those who rent.

"Enough is enough. Today we’re launching a campaign to give renters a platform to tell their stories directly, to make their basic human rights impossible for Parliament and the Government to ignore.

"Renters: it’s time to tell it like it is.

"Politics doesn’t have to belong to those who treat housing like a game of Monopoly. There’s approximately 120,000 landlords in this country. There’s more than eleven times as many renters. Our House of Representatives can’t pretend it’s doing its job while ignoring them.

"So we’re going to make ignoring renters’ rights impossible. And we’re going to continue building the campaign for necessary, overdue, common sense change. Other politicians will look the other way at their own risk," says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Submit here: https://www.greens.org.nz/your_story