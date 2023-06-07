SH25A Bridge construction to get underway in next fortnight - Kiri Allan

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 11:04

Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan has announced the construction plan for the bridge on State Highway 25A that will reconnect the Coromandel peninsula, bringing more certainty to the region’s recovery efforts.

"The Government is committed to reconnecting Coromandel communities quickly, and this plan to repair the damage along the highway gives us the confidence we can do that," Kiri Allan said.

A preferred tender has been selected by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, a joint venture between McConnell Dowell and Fulton Hogan, supported by Beca and Tonkin and Taylor.

"Their methodology is to build a simple bridge, using off the shelf designs, that can be partly fabricated off-site. This safe and efficient construction approach means the road will reopen sooner than otherwise might be possible.

The design is for a 110 metre three-span composite bridge with a concrete sub-structure, steel superstructure, and pre-cast concrete deck.

"It’s simple and quick to build and utilises readily available materials, removing an otherwise lengthy delay to get construction materials into the country.

"While the final cost and exact timeframe are still being worked through, announcing the construction team today means the design work and site establishment can progress imminently."

Work will get underway on the ground within the next fortnight. The first job will be to establish site offices and build all weather access tracks for the machinery required. The project team has access to a vast in-house equipment fleet including a variety of cranes, which also ensures they can fast track the process.

"We appreciate how vital it is to reconnect this lifeline. The storm damage to the Coromandel roading network is having a massive impact on travel time, cost and quality of life for the people who live, work and visit this beautiful region," Kiri Allan said.

"This announcement gives everyone a sure path forward."