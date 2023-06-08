Govt must act urgently to eradicate invasive clams - Nicola Grigg

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 16:57

Revelations from the Ministry for Primary Industries today as to how widespread the golden clam incursion is in Waikato waterways are deeply concerning, and efforts to contain it must be made immediately, National’s Biosecurity spokesperson Nicola Grigg and TaupÅ MP Louise Upston say.

"MPI officials appeared in front of the Environment and Primary Production select committees today and revealed the highly invasive freshwater clam has been in the Waikato River for at least two to three years," Ms Grigg says.

"It beggars belief it has only just been discovered - and by accident - meanwhile, MPI has spent the past month forming an industry advisory group rather than tackling the issue head-on.

"Full surveillance of the Waikato River and Lake TaupÅ is only just beginning, while tributaries won’t be checked until the next phase of surveillance. Meanwhile, the threat of further contamination of waterways across the country is a very real possibility.

"While MPI is aware of containment and eradication methods used offshore, it has yet to explore what might work in New Zealand. This needs to be an absolute priority, and action taken immediately.

"Without urgent action, golden clams could do significant damage to native habitats, clog water supplies and infest Lake TaupÅ, with the very real possibility it will make its way to hydro water schemes in the South Island as well."

National MP for TaupÅ, Louise Upston, is critical of how slow the Government has been in informing the public about this issue.

"Communication with both the local community and the wider public has been inexcusably slow, and greater efforts must be made to ensure everyone can play their part to reduce the spread of this invasive threat," Ms Upston says.