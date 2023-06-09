‘Red Radio’ issues Russian Propaganda - ACT

Friday, 9 June, 2023 - 22:44

ACT is demanding answers tonight after Radio New Zealand republished Reuters articles on its website that appear to have been altered with Kremlin-friendly framing.

"This is a deeply concerning development," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The Ukrainians are fighting for their very existence against a brutal dictatorship.

"If our state broadcaster has published material that has included Russian propaganda it would be appalling.

"The Chief Executive must explain who changed the text, why they changed it, and what will be done to prevent RNZ becoming a conduit for Putin’s propaganda.

"RNZ needs to investigate urgently and be totally transparent about the results so New Zealanders can have confidence in its reporting."