National welcomes Labour's U-turn on gene technology - Judith Collins

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 13:29

National welcomes Labour’s U-turn on gene technology but says the Prime Minister needs to act now and end the effective ban - not seek more advice, National’s Science, Innovation, and Technology spokesperson Judith Collins says.

"National’s Harnessing Biotech policy, which will end the effective ban on gene editing and genetic modification in New Zealand, was well received by the science community and has clearly given Labour the wakeup call they need to review the outdated Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996.

"It’s great that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has requested a review of the legislation, but he already has the advice he needs.

"The current and former Prime Minister’s chief science advisors, Crown Research Institutes, the Royal Society, ministry officials, and other scientific and industry bodies have all said the rules are out of date and need fixing.

"In 2018, the Ministry for the Environment told Environment Minister David Parker the law is ‘becoming quickly outdated’ and ‘leaving a public conversation for too long (e.g. 2-3 years) could mean that New Zealand risks missing opportunities.’

"That was five years ago. It is time for the Prime Minister to act.

"At the moment, gene technology can be used in laboratories in New Zealand but our restrictive rules, put in place in 2003, make research outside the laboratory all but impossible.

"National will end the effective ban on GE and GM, implement a dedicated biotechnology regulator to ensure safe and ethical use of biotechnology, and will streamline approvals for trials and use of non-GE/GM technology.

"Gene technology is being used around the world to treat cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and blood disorders. It is also being used to help combat climate change and protect the natural environment. It will be particularly useful in New Zealand to help reduce methane emissions in our agricultural sector.

"Ending the ban on GE and GM has been a long time coming for our science community and National is proud to have led the way.

"We need to take the politics out of science, remove red tape, and let the sector get on with research and development through advanced science technologies.

"National recognises the huge advances in gene technology which will help grow the economy, reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, and afford the public services New Zealanders deserve."