Labour fails to deliver key election rehab promise - Paul Goldsmith, Shane Reti

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 11:27

Labour has failed to deliver its centre-piece 2020 law and order policy for meth rehabilitation, fuelling crime in communities across New Zealand, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith and Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti say.

"Labour's 2020 election manifesto promised that 4,000 additional people would be able to access Te Ara Oranga, a world-class program to treat methamphetamine addiction that the previous National government started," says Dr Reti.

"Barely half this number of people have benefited from Te Ara Oranga since that promise, despite the fact there are almost 50,000 meth users in New Zealand, and there is universal support for the program.

"Last year, former Heath Minister Andrew Little said his Government was on track to deliver on this promise. It has become clear that they will not."

"New Police research reveals offenders on meth not only commit significantly more offences, but they are more likely to be victims of crime compared to offenders who are not meth users," says Mr Goldsmith.

"The research shows meth users are seven times more likely to commit robberies and burglaries and three-and-a-half times more likely to experience harm from acts intended to cause injury.

"Labour has talked a big game about grappling with the causes of crime, but their delivery has been woeful.

"Any Government serious about grappling with the scourge of meth on vulnerable communities would have prioritised helping people break their addictions, let alone the fact it was their centre-piece law and order commitment.

"Labour's failure to increase access to addiction treatment for meth users is resulting in more crime and harm throughout New Zealand communities.

"National will deal strongly with the violent crime our communities face today and have a longer-term plan to deal with the drivers of crime.

"Not only will we be tougher on crime, but we will actually be tougher on the causes of crime."