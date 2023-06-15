Labour’s priorities all wrong - Chris Penk

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 17:35

Labour’s decision to spend $2 million repairing cycle trails affected by Cyclone Gabrielle rather than providing relief to affected residents raises questions about its judgement, National’s Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk says.

"Labour’s immediate focus should be on providing support to affected residents and businesses throughout New Zealand, including the vital horticulture sector, which have bills stacking up," says Mr Penk.

"These families and businesses are still grappling with financial uncertainty and yet their concerns appear to be largely falling on deaf ears.

"There are also still a number of people living in temporary or damaged accommodation, under huge financial strain, awaiting decisions about whether they can rebuild on their land.

"Labour has its priorities all wrong. Tonight, Muriwai residents are meeting with Auckland Minister Michael Wood to try and get some decisions around what is happening with that community.

"While National appreciates the cycle trails are important to tourism and need to be repaired, we question whether this is really what Labour should be focusing on right now."