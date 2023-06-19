Government ‘help’ for cost of living not credible when hiking fuel taxes - Taxpayers' Union

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 17:25

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming today’s Government announcement that it is ‘helping’ families with the cost of living crisis by tweaking childcare subsidies and Kiwisaver for those on paid parental leave. Responding to today’s PostCab announcement, Callum Purves, Campaigns Manager at the Taxpayers’ Union said:

"It’s a bit rich for the Government to be claiming it is helping families with costs of living while also hiking taxes. A better way to families would be to roll over tax relief at the pump.

"Fuel taxes are particularly regressive. Those on lower incomes, in outer suburbs, rural New Zealand, or shift workers, typically do not have alternatives like public transport. The Government should put its money where its mouth is and cancel the tax hike scheduled for 1 July.

"Because transport emissions are covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme - fuel taxes do not impact on New Zealand’s total emissions as it is already covered by the total cap."

A typical 50L tank of gas will cost an additional $14.50 in tax (.29c/L) from 1 July.