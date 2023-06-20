Sector says Labour's reworked ECE policy is as 'clear as mud' - Simmonds

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 14:54

Labour’s arrogance and lack of consultation around its revised Early Childhood Education policy means that it remains unworkable, despite assertions from the Prime Minister that the problems are fixed, National’s Early Childhood Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

"Labour’s flagship Budget policy, to extend 20 hours ECE to two-year-olds, fell flat when it was announced four weeks ago, with 90 per cent of the sector giving it the thumbs down saying it was unworkable and could cause centres to close.

"Yesterday the Prime Minister tried to rectify the situation by removing the requirement for services to allow enrolments for only 20 Hours ECE.

"However, the sector has today come out and said the ‘solution is partial and as clear as mud.’

"It’s astounding that a policy, which was described as one of the flagships of this year’s Budget, has had to be written twice and still misses the mark - reflecting the Government’s slapdash attitude to policy making and its blatant disregard for the needs of the Early Childhood Education sector.

"Labour should just give up and adopt National’s FamilyBoost policy which will give a rebate directly to parents to support families with childcare costs.

"Under National, families earning up to $180,000 will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, to a maximum of $3,900 per year depending on their income.

"A National government will fix the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver the public services New Zealanders deserve."