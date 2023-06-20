Ngati Hei Claims Settlement Bill passes first reading - Andrew Little

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 17:40

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little today welcomed NgÄti Hei to Parliament to witness the first reading of the NgÄti Hei Claims Settlement Bill.

NgÄti Hei trace their origins to Kupe, and Te Arawa waka. Their area of interest runs along the eastern seaboard of the Coromandel Peninsula from Onemana to Whangapoua, centered around Tairua and Ahuahu and includes offshore islands extending north to Cuvier Island. The 2018 Census estimates NgÄti Hei as having approximately 630 members.

"Today is a significant day for NgÄti Hei and the Crown having reached this significant milestone towards recognition of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims," Andrew Little said.

"NgÄti Hei hold a unique place in New Zealand history. In November 1769, NgÄti Hei hosted the first recorded pÅwhiri for pÄkehÄ when their paramount chief Toawaka invited Captain Cook to the fortified pÄ WharetÄewa in Whitianga.

"Despite these positive beginnings, even before Te Tiriti Å Waitangi was signed, the negative effects of PÄkeha settlement were felt by NgÄti Hei," Andrew Little said.

NgÄti Hei’s historical grievances relate to the promotion of laws and policies that damaged the environment, severely undermined their wellbeing, left them virtually landless, and compromised their ability to pass mÄtauranga MÄori to their mokopuna.

The settlement includes:

financial and commercial redress of $8.5 million.cultural redress including the return of 15 sites of cultural significance to NgÄti Hei.protocols, relationship agreements and letters of introduction with a range of Crown agencies. enacting a MÄori Land Court order to vest Ohinau Island in the NgÄti Hei governance entity.

"The settlement is grounded in the Crown’s acknowledgement of this history and The Crown’s apology for its breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi," Andrew Little said.

"While no treaty settlement will ever be able to compensate NgÄti Hei for the true measure of loss they have suffered, it is my sincere hope that this settlement will provide a foundation for the cultural, social and economic future of NgÄti Hei to atone for these injustices."