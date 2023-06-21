Ngati Paoa Claims Settlement Bill passes first Reading - Andrew Little

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 18:27

NgÄti Paoa has witnessed the passing of the first reading of the NgÄti Paoa Claims Settlement Bill at Parliament today for their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

"Today is another step forward in the restoration of the relationship between NgÄti Paoa and The Crown based on trust, co-operation and partnership," Andrew Little said.

"I am pleased this Bill has passed its first reading and I Iook forward to supporting it through the house."

NgÄti Paoa’s area of interest stretches from Te Aroha to Warkworth, and includes the Hauraki Plains, the Gulf Islands and parts of Mahurangi and Auckland. NgÄti Paoa has approximately 4800 members.

"NgÄti Paoa’s historical grievances include loss of life, language, and devastation caused by war and raupatu, including the bombardment of PÅ«korokoro village, as well as the Crown’s promotion of laws and policies that led to NgÄti Paoa being virtually landless," Andrew Little said.

The redress package includes:

financial and commercial redress of $23.5 million cultural redress including 12 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance to NgÄti Paoa protocols and relationship agreements with a number of Crown agencies

"This settlement also includes an apology from The Crown to NgÄti Paoa for the Crown’s actions, including those that undermined NgÄti Paoa’s economic, social and cultural development," Andrew Little said.

"While no settlement can fully compensate NgÄti Paoa for what has been lost, a wide range of redress has been negotiated to provide for the historical and cultural recognition of NgÄti Paoa, and to regrow their economic base.

"I sincerely hope this settlement will support a prosperous future for NgÄti Paoa for many generations to come," Andrew Little said.