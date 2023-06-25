ACT welcomes support for law and order policies - David Seymour

Sunday, 25 June, 2023 - 19:35

ACT has welcomed National’s partial support for three of its policies today.

"Reinstating ACT’s Three Strikes law, removing cultural reports from the Sentencing Act, and requiring prisoners to undergo rehabilitation before they can be considered for parole are all ACT policies", says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"National’s policy announcement today is a good start towards real consequences for crime.

"The next Government can’t simply babysit Labour’s policies. With ACT’s ideas, a change of Government can be a Government of real change to New Zealand.

"Crime is out of control because of the messages Labour is sending to criminals. It abolished ACT’s Three Strikes law and put in place a target to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent.

"ACT says, if you do the crime, you will face the consequences.

"A Party Vote for ACT is a vote for real change."