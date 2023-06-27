Tertiary lifeline buys time to get model right - Chlöe Swarbrick

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 13:32

The Green Party is today welcoming news that the Government will ensure much needed funding for the tertiary sector.

"We’re proud to have worked with the Tertiary Education Union, Student Associations and Minister Tinetti’s office to have helped drive the solution announced today to patch up University funding in the face of fluctuating student enrolment," says the Green Party’s spokesperson for tertiary education, Chlöe Swarbrick.

"This Budget reallocation is a practical step to address immediate needs. Crucially, it buys the Government time for well-overdue work on a sustainable funding model for tertiary education.

"We’re delighted they have finally committed to getting this done within the next two years, particularly for the Performance Based Research Fund which the Greens have highlighted the shortcomings of time and again.

"Our Green engagement across staff, students and universities throughout Aotearoa has found clear consensus that the status quo is unsustainable, failing to meet the needs of learners, educators, our communities and country.

"Groundbreaking Green research in collaboration with NZUSA, Te Mana Äkonga, Tauira Pasifika and the National Disabled Students’ Association among more than thirty other Student Associations last year laid bare why students aren’t taking up tertiary study and why others are dropping out.

"Two-thirds of students regularly cannot afford the basics. It’s past time for a Universal Student Allowance - something I’m sure the many Labour Ministers who once led Student Associations should agree with.

"We’re looking forward to continuing constructive work with the Minister, staff and students to ensure we invest in education as the public good that it is," says Chlöe Swarbrick.