Experienced leaders appointed to TVNZ and RNZ Boards - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 10:00

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media Willie Jackson has appointed a group of experienced and skilled leaders to the boards of RNZ and TVNZ.

"This Government supports RNZ and TVNZ in being world leaders in providing trusted news and stories that reflect our unique way of life and culture and these appointments will help drive both outlets into a new era," said Willie Jackson.

"The boards of RNZ and TVNZ have an incredibly important role in shaping the direction of public media in Aotearoa.

"We are excited to have selected a range of talented individuals to take up these vital leadership roles. The line-up includes some familiar faces and a wide range of expertise across public media, governance, marketing, finance, law and cultural development," Willie Jackson said

Strategic consultant, accountant and skilled leader Dr Jim Mather (NgÄti Awa, NgÄi TÅ«hoe) has been reappointed as Chair of the RNZ Board, alongside Irene Gardiner, Michael O’Donnell and Jane Wrightson. Broadcaster Jason Ake (NgÄti Ranginui) and experienced governor Sina Wendt join the Board for the first time.

At TVNZ, Alastair Carruthers will take up the role of Chair, with Ripeka Evans (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Kahu, Te Aupouri and NgÄti Porou) joining him as Deputy Chair. Alastair brings expertise in financial management, communications, and digital technology and systems to the Board. Ripeka is an experienced leader with a strong background in television, broadcasting and MÄori development.

Meg Matthews (NgÄi Tahu) and Aliesha Staples have been reappointed as directors of TVNZ and will be joined on the Board by lawyer and former broadcaster Linda Clark and experienced governor and strategic thinker John Quirk.

"I am excited to see these two Boards take shape to lead RNZ and TVNZ into the future.

"I am especially pleased to see the mix of commercial and public media experience, alongside a good balance of fresh faces and institutional knowledge.

"These appointments represent an exciting new era for our public broadcasters as they continue to tackle the challenges of our changing digital and media landscape, ensuring that our public media is serving all people of Aotearoa now and into the future," Willie Jackson said.