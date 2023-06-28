Less confidence in Police, more crime unreported - Mark Mitchell

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 18:51

Labour’s failed soft-on-crime experiment means the public is less likely to report a crime because they have less confidence in the Police, National's Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"Today’s New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey revealed that just 69 per cent of Kiwis have high trust and confidence in Police - down five per cent on the previous year.

"Sadly, this dip in confidence means that less crime is being reported because the victims of crime don’t believe the Police will actually be able to help.

"This is affecting real communities up and down the country. Just this week, we saw an alleged Christchurch offender able to walk away scot-free, with Police unable to respond to the public’s call for help.

"According to the survey, the level of crime going unreported has now jumped to 81 per cent.

"This is deeply concerning. For our police service to be effective, it relies on high levels of public support. This is critical to them being effective. But right now, Labour’s soft-on-crime approach means offenders believe they can operate with impunity, while many victims of crime know that criminals will not be held accountable for their actions.

"The fact that New Zealanders feel less inclined to report crime is a sad indictment of where we are. Frontline Police are working incredibly hard and remain focused on keeping Kiwis safe, but Labour’s approach to law and order means they are working with one hand tied behind their back.

"This is a failure of leadership from the revolving door of Labour Police Ministers including Stuart Nash, Poto Williams, Chris Hipkins and Ginny Andersen.

"Unlike Labour, National has a plan to back our Police and restore law and order."

A National Government will:

Introduce a Young Serious Offender (YSO) category to increase consequences for repeat offenders like ram-raiders. Set up Young Offender Military Academies where YSOs can be sent for up to 12 months for intensive rehabilitation. Give greater powers for Police to tackle the criminal gangs recruiting young people into a life of crime. Invest in community organisations to work with YSOs and support their families.