Thomas Cawthron Trust Bill Passes Third Reading - Rachel Boyack

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 21:56

The governance arrangements of the Cawthron Institute Trust Board have been updated and modernised by a Private Bill that passed its final reading in Parliament today, says MP for Nelson Rachel Boyack.

"The Bill modernises the governance arrangements of the Cawthron Institute Trust Board and allows for an additional member nominated by local iwi to join the Trust Board - joining the current statutory Board Members - the MP for Nelson, the Mayor of Nelson, the Mayor of Tasman, and the Anglican Bishop of Nelson", says Rachel Boyack.

"The Cawthron Institute Trust Board’s nearly 100-year-old Act has needed updating so that the Trust Board no longer needs to seek frequent High Court or Parliamentary approval for simple administrative decisions", says Rachel Boyack.

"The Cawthron Institute is New Zealand’s largest independent science and research institute, and has operated for over 100 years. It plays a special role in the life of Nelsonians, in New Zealand and on the world stage - and this Bill ensures that it can continue to operate effectively for years to come", says Rachel Boyack.

"My thanks go to a number of people who have supported the smooth passage of this Bill through Parliament; officials from the Office of the Clerk, Parliamentary Counsel Office, and the Ministry of Justice, members of Parliament’s Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee, the Cawthron Trust Board, in particular Chair John Palmer, Te Tauihu iwi leaders, lawyer David McLay and retired Justice John Wild", says Rachel Boyack.

Note for Editors: Private Bills are rare and ask for a change to the law for the benefit of a particular person or group. They may relate to personal or business activities. A private bill’s promoter asks a Member of Parliament to take charge of the bill as it passes through the House.

A copy of the Bill can be found at:

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/private/2022/0149/latest/whole.html#LMS718953