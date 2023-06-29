Primary principals accept latest offer from Ministry of Education - NZEI

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 16:30

Primary principals have voted to accept the latest Ministry of Education offer on their collective agreement. This was the third offer put to principals and follows a long campaign which saw them take part in the largest education strike in this country’s history.

Lead negotiator for the Primary Principals' Collective Agreement, Auckland principal Lynda Stuart, said there were some wins for school leaders in the deal that will have far reaching effects on their schools.

"The offer is a step towards addressing some of the issues principals across the country are facing. Principals will continue to push to stop education from becoming a political football. They will also work to hold the Government to task with the Ministerial Advisory Group to reduce class sizes and improve management staffing. We still need to see improvements to learning support, including better access for tamariki to effective specialist support.

"We now have the opportunity to further advance important issues which will continue to make New Zealand schools a place where our tamariki reach their highest potential, learn and thrive.

"I want to thank parents and the wider community for their support to school leaders during this campaign."