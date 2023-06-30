Taxpayers’ Union exposes hypocrisy of High-Tax Campaigners

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 11:53

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that none of the various wealthy people, celebrities, and former civil servants who signed a letter calling for higher taxes have put their money where their mouth is and contributed further from their own pocket to fuel Grant Robertson’s out of control spending.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

"As signatories of a May letter that begins, ‘We write as people who are frustrated with how much tax we pay. We want to pay more.’, these people are clearly not as willing to pay more as they say they are and this whole exercise was cringy virtue signalling to gain public attention.

"When the letter was published, we kindly wrote to them with details on how they could do so via direct transfer into Crown treasury bank account to make the process as easy as possible. More than a month later, not a single one of them has donated as confirmed by the Treasury.

"The rhetoric of these individuals has proven to be nothing more than empty words. As we said at the time, we agree that good public services are important, but until it is clear that public money is being spent well and efficiently, it is not fair to demand fellow citizens pay more."