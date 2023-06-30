National selects Auckland businesswoman as list-only candidate

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 15:08

Auckland-based businesswoman and former National List MP Agnes Loheni has been selected by the National Party board to stand as a list-only candidate for National in the 2023 General Election.

"I’ll be campaigning for the party vote across our diverse communities, with a focus on Auckland, to elect a National Government that will get New Zealand back on track.

"People are crying out for a government that will address the issues that matter to them most. I’ll be sharing with people how National will be that government, if we earn the right to govern.

"The cost-of-living crisis, rising crime and worsening outcomes in education and health is front of mind for families in Auckland. I’m thrilled to be able to campaign on National’s suite of policies to fix these issues.

"National has the best policy platform of any political party in recent memory at this stage in the election cycle. Whether it’s our plan to tackle inflation, attract and retain nurses and midwives, crack down on serious young offending and gang crime, or teach the basics brilliantly in schools, people are increasingly seeing National as the only party able to fix our economy and deliver for all New Zealanders.

"I’ll be joining our talented list of National candidates in working hard to earn the opportunity to enact those policies in a Christopher Luxon-led National Government after October 14."