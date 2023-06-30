Cyclone recovery package unclear and overdue - Penk, Uffindell

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 16:37

Labour’s cyclone recovery package is lacking in detail and long overdue, with many businesses already on the brink, National Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk and Horticulture spokesperson Sam Uffindell say.

"Farmers and growers have long been waiting for an announcement by the Government, with considerable delays having already complicated plans to clear and re-plant land following February’s natural disaster," says Mr Uffindell.

"It seems deeply unfair that the horticulture sector has been waiting so long for details of relief, after having provided government ministers with the information required in early March."

"National can confirm that Labour has known what was needed since March, but they have failed to do anything about it until the end of June. This is just too late for many of these businesses owners who are struggling," says Mr Penk.

"While an announcement had been eagerly awaited, the reality is that the statement has left most farmers and growers frustrated by a lack of clarity.

"It appears that the government is adopting a divide-and-conquer approach, omitting to publish clear criteria for assistance and consequent financial help.

"For smaller businesses, this lack of clarity will be particularly damaging, as their inability to absorb losses in the period of indebtedness will see them forced out. The delays resulting from the negotiations now needed can only exacerbate financial and emotional stress already being suffered.

"National urges the Government to urgently provide more clarity. Certainty and continuity are needed by those who provide so much to New Zealand’s standard of living, in the form of food and fibre, along with employment and other economic and social benefits."