Mongrel Mob endorses Labour-Greens coalition - Mark Mitchell

Sunday, 2 July, 2023 - 12:55

Mongrel Mob senior leader Harry Tam has endorsed Labour and the Greens for this year’s election, telling his Facebook followers a local Labour Dunedin MP attended one of the gang’s ‘election hui’, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"Labour’s investment of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money into the Mongrel Mob appears to be paying off. The fact the Mongrel Mob wants to see Labour win this year's election is another clear sign that Labour is soft on crime.

"Yesterday New Zealanders everywhere were disgusted to read about a vicious gang attack on an innocent man in HÄwera who was beaten and stabbed for unwittingly wearing the wrong colour to McDonald’s.

"While National candidates and MPs are spending their time meeting as many hardworking Kiwis as possible, sharing our plans to crack down on crime and make people feel safe in their own communities, Labour’s MPs are meeting with and legitimising the gangs driving that crime.

"Labour must front up and say which of its MPs have attended Harry Tam’s events and whether they are reluctant to show public support for the gang as he claims.

"Harry Tam has told his Facebook followers the Mongrel Mob is voting strategically to keep National out by backing Labour and the Greens. Last year, a Headhunters member also called for people not to vote National.

"The fact the Mongrel Mob wants to keep National out of government is the best possible endorsement of our approach to law and order. National will ban gang patches, introduce non-consorting orders for gang members, ensure tougher sentences and offer more rehabilitation to all prisoners."