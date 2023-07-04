Labour is desperate to distract on health - Reti

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 14:08

After six years of failure leading to the current health workforce crisis, the best Labour can offer is half-baked announcements, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

"Labour has been in government for the last six years and has failed to address the health workforce crisis that has unfolded in that time, under their watch.

"The Government chose to focus on the bureaucracy, rather than the frontline. And with the workforce now in crisis, Labour is desperate to make it look like they’re doing something but it’s all too little, too late.

"Labour’s half-baked announcements will offer little comfort to those New Zealanders who have waited years on the surgical wait list, or for hours to receive medical attention in an emergency department.

"National knows that workforce is one of the main issues facing the sector and we have a plan to deliver more nurses and midwives by paying student loan repayments if they enter a bonding agreement of five years, and make New Zealand a more attractive destination for international nurses.

"We look forward to announcing more of our health policies that will deliver long-term results for sick and injured New Zealanders.

"National will also fix the economy so that we can invest more into our frontline staff to give them the resources they need to deliver better health outcomes for all New Zealanders."